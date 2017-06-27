Paul Simon
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Summerfest Preview: June 30, 2017
Here's a rundown of what's happening on June 30, 2017, at Summerfest. Scroll down for the full lineup. Paul Simon w/ Brandi Carlile American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. Wha,Summerfest 2017 more
Paul Simon is the Final Announced Amphitheater Headliner for Summerfest's 50th
Summerfest has filled the last major gap in its 2017 schedule. Today the festival announced that Paul Simon will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 30, 2017, with opener Brandi Carlile. The 75-year-old folk legend .. more
Joan Baez Does One for the Innocence Project
Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Mar. 20-26
The Josh Berwanger Band, Childish Gambino, Drive-By Truckers and more. more
Paul Simon
Despite the misnomer—2012 is actually the 26th anniversary of Graceland—this two-CD/two-DVD set places Paul Simon's seventh and finest album in greater context. Inspired by a cassette tape the singer-songwriter received featuring the stre more
Paul Simon's One-Trick Pony
Paul Simon\'s 1980 film, One-Trick Pony, was not autobiographical, strictly speaking, but probably mirrored his career anxiety as the \'70s segued into the \'80s. It came five years after the hit-making album Still Crazy After All These Years an.. more
Paul Simon @ The Riverside Theater
Isn't it enough that Paul Simon, after nearly 50 years of writing some of contemporary mus Graceland ,Concert Reviews more
Paul Simon to Play the Riverside Theater
Iconic songwriter Paul Simon will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, Nov. 11, the venue announced this morning. Simon is touring behind this April's So Beautiful of So What, one of his best reviewed albums since his landmark 1986 world-fusi.. more
The Paul Simon Legacy
Both the album-collecting counterculture and the singles-devouring pop audience honored Simon & Garfunkel, who found magic for much of their prolific ride on the top of the charts in the late 1960s. Their voices harmonized in a breathtaking... more
Paul Simon's Songs of America
Onetime film noir tough guy Robert Ryan wore a tense expression above his cheesy mustache during his terse introduction to CBS' 1969 special, "Songs of America." Past his rime and out of his element, Ryan grudgingly noted that the show's subject.. more
Paul Simon
With its echoes of Africa and gospel, Paul Simon's new CD often rises from familiar ground while sometimes giving way to surprise, as on the vaguely bluesy title track. As a wordsmith, Simon juggles snatches of beautiful lyric poetry with h... more
