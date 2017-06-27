RSS

Paul Simon

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake.

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Here's a rundown of what's happening on June 30, 2017, at Summerfest. Scroll down for the full lineup.  Paul Simon w/ Brandi Carlile American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m.

Jun 27, 2017 12:06 AM Summerfest Guide

Summerfest has filled the last major gap in its 2017 schedule. Today the festival announced that Paul Simon will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 30, 2017, with opener Brandi Carlile. The 75-year-old folk legend

Apr 25, 2017 3:15 PM On Music

Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism.

Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Music Feature

The Josh Berwanger Band, Childish Gambino, Drive-By Truckers and more.

Mar 19, 2014 5:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Despite the misnomer—2012 is actually the 26th anniversary of Graceland—this two-CD/two-DVD set places Paul Simon's seventh and finest album in greater context. Inspired by a cassette tape the singer-songwriter received featuring the stre

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Paul Simon's 1980 film, One-Trick Pony, was not autobiographical, strictly speaking, but probably mirrored his career anxiety as the '70s segued into the '80s. It came five years after the hit-making album Still Crazy After All These Years an..

Nov 23, 2011 1:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

Isn't it enough that Paul Simon, after nearly 50 years of writing some of contemporary mus Graceland

Nov 14, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Iconic songwriter Paul Simon will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, Nov. 11, the venue announced this morning. Simon is touring behind this April's So Beautiful of So What, one of his best reviewed albums since his landmark 1986 world-fusi..

Sep 23, 2011 1:33 PM On Music

Both the album-collecting counterculture and the singles-devouring pop audience honored Simon & Garfunkel, who found magic for much of their prolific ride on the top of the charts in the late 1960s. Their voices harmonized in a breathtaking...

Aug 11, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Onetime film noir tough guy Robert Ryan wore a tense expression above his cheesy mustache during his terse introduction to CBS' 1969 special, "Songs of America." Past his rime and out of his element, Ryan grudgingly noted that the show's subject..

Apr 15, 2011 12:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

With its echoes of Africa and gospel, Paul Simon's new CD often rises from familiar ground while sometimes giving way to surprise, as on the vaguely bluesy title track. As a wordsmith, Simon juggles snatches of beautiful lyric poetry with h...

Apr 11, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Businesses create jobs, not the government, right?That's why Gov. Scott Walker wants to turn the state Commerce Department into a public-private corporation with private-sector leadership and "private-sector jobs" paid with $82 million

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

%uFFFD They were kicked out of North Carolina,are constitutionally banned in Arkansas Shepherd ,None more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

Pere Marquette Park's Wednesday night River Rhythms concert series continues tonight with Milwaukee's very own Doo–Wop Daddies. Not just a clever band name, the Daddies are widely respected as the premiere local genre preservationists.

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Artie: Because that’s what we’re doing. If you’re jus TheBrewers passed the season’s 50-game milestone Sunday with a 5-2 victorythat com ,Sports more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

