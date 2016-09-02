RSS

Paul Thomas Anderson

pta.jpg.jpe

PaulThomas Anderson was routinely classed with the generation of post-StevenSoderbergh indie filmmakers that emerged in the ‘90s. But as George Toleswrites in Paul Thomas Anderson , the director’s “stronger, more importanta.. more

Sep 2, 2016 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

filmclips_inherentvice.jpg.jpe

With his wolverine whiskers, druggy murmur and unfocused gaze, Joaquin Phoenix is spot on as Doc, the pothead-private-eye-protagonist of Inherent Vice. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson adapted the film from Thomas Pynchon’s novel, set i... more

Jan 15, 2015 4:20 PM Film Clips

 Earlier this year, while reading a biography ofdirector Paul Thomas Anderson ( Magnolia ),it struck me: the indie film explosion that brought Anderson, Quentin Tarantinoand Steven Soderbergh to the fore is already history—a.. more

Apr 26, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

 UptonSinclair’s novel Oil! was the basis for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film There WillBe Blood ,and director David Schimmer has spoken of adapting Sinclair’s most influentialnovel, The Jungle .But who remembers that the muckraki.. more

Oct 17, 2013 9:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

master.jpg.jpe

 In his first film since There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson explores a challenging subject...,Film more

Sep 19, 2012 5:15 PM Film Reviews

blogimage18158.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage13075.jpe

Nuclear weapons treaties are like currency exchange rates—always vitally important to the national interest, but often stunningly dull, not to say impenetrable. Yet Washington has suddenly been jolted awake by Republican threats to stall if... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage10227.jpe

Brandon Jennings and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. Kids 14 and under will receive a free Bucks miniball with admission. more

Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9919.jpe

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9631.jpe

The book is ripefor a stage version, as it contains magic, mystery, adventure and a group The Thief Lord ,Theater more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES