Paula Patton

Attack of the Killer Orcs
The latest example of a videogame turned into a feature film, Warcraft was in the works for some 10 years. Surprisingly, writer-director Duncan Jones turned the game into a compelling story visualized with better-than-usual special effects ... more
Jun 14, 2016 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
2 Guns, Mexican Standoff
Bobby(Denzel Washington) and Stig (Mark Wahlberg) pull up to a small town diner inan old Challenger and proceed to plan a bank robbery. They are the odd coupleof 2 Guns ,a buddy comedy coupled with a crime thriller. Bobby and St.. more
Aug 2, 2013 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee