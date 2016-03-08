RSS

Paula Poundstone

A big week for comedy from David Cross, Bob Saget and Paula Poundstone to Milwaukee. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:40 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Dear Ruthie answers an email from a reader thanking her and other Drag performers for their work in the Milwaukee community, and plugs exicting events including a Democratic Party of WI LGBT Meet & Greet at D.I.X., March 10; Drag Queen Bing... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:23 PM Hear Me Out

“I raise a house full of kids and animals, and it's fun to talk about on stage. I don't so much write as take notes.” more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

With her gentle observations on children, cats and the absurdities of everyday life, Paula Poundstone was one of the more visible comedians of the... more

Sep 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

