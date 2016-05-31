Paula Suozzi
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Chamber Theatre Presents Three Faces of Love: The ballad of James and Tami
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more
Dec 1, 2015 8:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Love Stories’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in collaboration with UW-Milwaukee, presents Love Stories, an evening dedicated to the evolution of relationships through the words of three celebrated writers: George Bernard Shaw (Village Wooing), Bertolt Brecht... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Demi Moore's Flawless
Nowadays the streets of London and any cosmopolitan metropolis are filled with professional women, but in London, 1960, Laura Quinn (Demi Moore) is nearly alone in a man�s world. She is 38, never married and determined against gnawing doubts to m.. more
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Women Leading the Way
The Midnight Angel. ,Off the Cuff more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff