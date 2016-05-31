RSS

Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more

Nowadays the streets of London and any cosmopolitan metropolis are filled with professional women, but in London, 1960, Laura Quinn (Demi Moore) is nearly alone in a man�s world. She is 38, never married and determined against gnawing doubts to m.. more

