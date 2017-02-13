Paulette Bogan
Kids' Theatre Puts a Chicken to Sleep
It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more
Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Goodnight Lulu in Elm Grove
Feb 7, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Binkery Mixes New and Old in West Bend
As the Binkery demonstrates, appearances can be deceiving. The West Bend establishment appears to be another well-preserved, early-20th-century Wisconsin farmhouse turned into a cozy eatery—nothing out of the ordinary about that nowadays. B... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
The Agony and the Ecstasy of Phil Spector
Phil Spector, a loner after the suicide of his father when Spector was 5, was bullied in school. He was only 18 in 1958 when he recorded his first hit, “To Know Him (Is to Love Him).” The strange, haunting lament of unrequited love turns pr... more
Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews