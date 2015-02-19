Pauly Shore
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Unlooped's J Dilla Tribute Performance
A six-piece band of local musicians honored the late hip-hop producer J Dilla Saturday night at the Stonefly Brewery with a 40-minute electro-classical tribute set as part of the Unlooped music series. For those who weren't able to attend (includ.. more
Sep 19, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers name minor league players of the year
Taylor Green became the first player ever to be named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Year twice. He was named top prospect in 2007.The Brewers call these awards Robin Yount Performance Awards.Green had a rough 2008 and 2009 due to injury.. more
Sep 16, 2011 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Six Stories--One Room in Racine
The hotel room is a perfect springboard for just about any kind of story. It's a generic spae that can be filled with just about any kind of human drama or comedy. Pink Banana stage a production of Stephen Belber's hotel-based one act drama Ta.. more
Sep 12, 2011 11:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SPaRK Auditions with RTG
The Racine Theatre Group is looking for students in sixth grade and above to become a part of its SPArK program. The, “Student Performing Arts Kompany” is a series of advanced theatre classes for students that not only focuses on polishing perfor.. more
Sep 11, 2011 12:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Pauly Shore
The first MTV host to find big-screen stardom, Pauly Shore was ubiquitous throughout the early and mid-’90s, lending variations of his stoned and aloof Generation X slacker persona to the movies Encino Man, Son in Law, In the Army Now, Jury... more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pauly Shore: The Thinking Man’s Comic?
"If my films were so bad, then I wouldn't continuously being doing shows and going ou Son in Law ,A&E Feature more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 1 Comments
July 16 - July 22
Port Washington Fish Day @ Port Washington Harbor, 10 a.m. Outsidersare often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world’s largestmusic festiv,None more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee