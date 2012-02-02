RSS
Pavelski
Nyjer Morgan skates with San Jose Sharks
Feb 2, 2012 3:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Former Badger and WI native raking in NHL playoffs
Joe Pavelski probably isn't even one of the first five names a Badger hockey fan can name off the 2006 National Championship team, but he's quietly made a name for himself with the San Jose Sharks and he's been having a hell of a playoffs so fa.. more
Apr 30, 2010 2:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
musique concrete ,CD Reviews more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Happy Smiling People
,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!