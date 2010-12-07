The Pavilion
Interview: Eric Aho @ Tory Folliard Gallery
An expectant crowd filled Tory Folliard Gallery for the Saturday exhibition opening “Eric Aho: Occurrence” in November, when the entire gallery radiated with Aho's oil on linen paintings, in diminutive and large images, that aesthetically reveal a.. more
Dec 7, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Bay Players Looking For The Butler
A group of detective mystery writers are invited to a murder-mystery party where they are all instructed to show-up as their favorite characters. The staged death is soon accompanied by an actual murder and the story progresses as a group.. more
Nov 5, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
High-School Reunion
It's safe to assume that the light shining on Angela Iannone on the stage of the Off-Broad The Pavilion ,Theater more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments