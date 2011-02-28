RSS

The Pavillion

First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more

Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

These days are strange. And, considering how hugely entertaining it is, it’s a bit odd to think of Off the Wall Theatre’s Alice In Wonderland as being the least brilliant piece of theatre in Milwaukee right now. The standard set between Next Act.. more

Feb 5, 2011 3:15 PM Theater

Jay Baruchel stars as Leon, an abnormally intense teenager plotting world revolution from his bedroom, in the Canadian comedy The Trotsky. Not only does Leon emulate the assassinated Bolshevik down to his archaic spectacles, he believes he is Trot.. more

Dec 10, 2010 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live mus.. more

Dec 10, 2010 12:33 PM Around MKE

One of the last weekends before the old, familiar holiday shows begin to open, the next few days feature kind of a strange mix of different theatre openings beginning with tonight’s post-modern Shakespeare deconstruction . . . 8pm, November 18.. more

Nov 18, 2010 9:37 PM Theater

In and amidst another respectably busy weekend for theatre openings, First Stage Children’s Theatre’s Improv comedy students will be performing throughout the mid-day this coming Saturday, Performances are free of charge to attend.  The free i.. more

Nov 15, 2010 10:09 AM Theater

blogimage6045.jpe

Nov 9, 2010 7:41 PM On Music

blogimage6405.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6389.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage6245.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6159.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6146.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6075.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6059.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6045.jpe

Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more

Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES