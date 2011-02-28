The Pavillion
Little Actresses Playing Little Women
First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more
Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off The Wall and Through The Looking Glass
These days are strange. And, considering how hugely entertaining it is, it’s a bit odd to think of Off the Wall Theatre’s Alice In Wonderland as being the least brilliant piece of theatre in Milwaukee right now. The standard set between Next Act.. more
Feb 5, 2011 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Trotsky
Jay Baruchel stars as Leon, an abnormally intense teenager plotting world revolution from his bedroom, in the Canadian comedy The Trotsky. Not only does Leon emulate the assassinated Bolshevik down to his archaic spectacles, he believes he is Trot.. more
Dec 10, 2010 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Memories' Gift To You
Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live mus.. more
Dec 10, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Gilbert, Sullivan, Lear, Liberace and family friction
One of the last weekends before the old, familiar holiday shows begin to open, the next few days feature kind of a strange mix of different theatre openings beginning with tonight’s post-modern Shakespeare deconstruction . . . 8pm, November 18.. more
Nov 18, 2010 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Organized Chaos On Saturday
In and amidst another respectably busy weekend for theatre openings, First Stage Children’s Theatre’s Improv comedy students will be performing throughout the mid-day this coming Saturday, Performances are free of charge to attend. The free i.. more
Nov 15, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: Cee-Lo Green, Kid Cudi, Tallest Man on Earth
Nov 9, 2010 7:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
