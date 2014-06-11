RSS
Pawel Pawlikowski
Film Clips: June 11
This sequel makes fun of youthful conventions and itself. Since inept cops Schmidt and Jenko (Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum) had their only success as undercover high school narcs, their hardnosed Captain (Ice Cube) sends the pair off to co... more
Jun 11, 2014 1:58 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Lost in Paris
TomRicks (Ethan Hawkes) is an American writer in Paris, but he’s not in town toauthor a novel. He wants to be a father to his grade school daughter, Chloe,but his efforts to reconnect with his estranged wife fumble miserably. Withno.. more
Oct 17, 2012 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Cheese Selection: Retail
2305 N. Prospect Ave414-223-1500 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Best of Milwaukee 2009
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!