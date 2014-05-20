Peace Through Music
Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"
Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more
May 20, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sat. Nite Duets Give Away a Couple New Tracks
Milwaukee indie-rockers Sat. Nite Duets have posted a couple of new, typically short, typically catchy and typically capricious tracks for download today through their Tumblr page: the Mountain Dew-chugging manifesto "Throwback Man" and the bitter.. more
Mar 22, 2011 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tegan and Sara @ The Riverside Theater
After a dozen years touring together, twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin’s stage banter has taken on the air of a Smothers Brothers routine, with each sister dryly playing the straight man during the other’s turn to talk. At their performance... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Peace Through Music
In its eighth year, the annual Peace Through Music benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the Brady Campaign has attracted one of its fullest lineups yet. Among the hordes of area musicians who will be tackling John Lennon’s son... more
May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee