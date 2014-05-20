RSS

Peace Through Music

john lennon.jpg.jpe

Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more

May 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage6646.jpe

Milwaukee indie-rockers Sat. Nite Duets have posted a couple of new, typically short, typically catchy and typically capricious tracks for download today through their Tumblr page: the Mountain Dew-chugging manifesto "Throwback Man" and the bitter.. more

Mar 22, 2011 3:37 PM On Music

blogimage10307.jpe

After a dozen years touring together, twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin’s stage banter has taken on the air of a Smothers Brothers routine, with each sister dryly playing the straight man during the other’s turn to talk. At their performance... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage6646.jpe

In its eighth year, the annual Peace Through Music benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort and the Brady Campaign has attracted one of its fullest lineups yet. Among the hordes of area musicians who will be tackling John Lennon’s son... more

May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

