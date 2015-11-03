RSS

Peanuts Movie

the-peanuts-movie-2015.jpg.jpe

The Peanuts comic strip becomes a theatrical movie revisiting Charlie Brown’s ambitions and fears, along with those of his best friend—the highly imaginative beagle, Snoopy—in The Peanuts Movie. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:17 PM Film Clips

boynamed.jpg.jpe

Oct 16, 2015 12:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Think Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker can be trusted with the state budget? Think again. His current Milwaukee County budget, now nine months old, is in free-fall. In fact, the situation is so bad that he ordered four more u... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES