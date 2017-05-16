Pearl Harbor

RSS

The Imperial Japanese Army is legendary for its obedience, but discipline seems to have been more pronounced in the lower ranks than the officer corps. In Curse on the Country: The Rebellious Army of Imperial Japan, Danny Orbach from the He...

May 16, 2017 3:14 PM Books

A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's

Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Film Clips

Historian Stanley Weintraub's Final Victory, about the 1944 presidential campaign between the popular but aged three-time incumbent, Franklin Roosevelt, and Republican challenger Thomas Dewey, arrives appropriately enough during another ele...

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Books

