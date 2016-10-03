Pearl Jam
Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking mor.. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:01 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Favorite Concerts of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we share some of our favorite Milwaukee concerts of 2014, fondly recalling for performances from Lorde, Rural Alberta Advantage, Maxwell, Miley Cyrus and Alvern.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE’s weekly half hourof opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer one of our favoriteannual traditions: our fall concert preview. Typically autumn is the mostconcert-rich time of the year in Milwauk.. more
Sep 4, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pearl Jam Will Play the Bradley Center for the First Time Ever This Fall
It's been 23 years since a heavily flannelled Pearl Jam released their debut album, Ten , a blockbuster that helped fuel the ’90s alt-rock explosion and introduced the band as the everyman alternative to Nirvana. The band’s long run is particularl.. more
May 21, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
R.I.P. Dennis Flemion, of The Frogs
Some more sad news for the area music scene: A missing swimmer who presumably drowned after disappearing in Racine on Saturday has been identified as The Frog\'s Dennis Flemion. He was 57, the <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/wisconsin/diver.. more
Jul 10, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cyndi Lauper
Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she&rs more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 10, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Area Hosts ‘The Big Read’
We've all heard the namesJane Austen, Mark Twain, Charlotte Brontë, Ernest Hemingwaybut sadly many of us have not read the works. In fact, according to a 2004 report from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), studies of the writte more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes 1986-1987
It’s one of the oddest MTV shows forgotten by history—yes, even odder than “The Head.” “Andy Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes” was hosted by the legendary pop artist himself, who watched television—or, more accurate more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stream the New Pearl Jam. Also the New Amy Millan. And Sea Wolf. And Rain Machine...
It's a rough time to be in the music industry, but it's a great time to be a music consumer; there days nearly every album worth hearing streams online for free around its release. Just years ago this was a novelty of the highest order: When a maj.. more
Sep 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
If You Release It, They Will Exploit It
It's 5 p.m. as I write this, and although Record Store Day will run for another three or four hours at least, scalpers are already selling its limited-edition releases on eBay with predictable mark-up. Leonard Cohen's 7-inch is going for $25; The .. more
Apr 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rabbit Hole
An extraordinary event can affect ordinary people in ordinary ways, even when unexpected c Rabbit Hole ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eddie Vedder @ The Riverside Theater
The tension was there from the beginning. Rowdy and soused, the crowd cheered for a rock show. What they got instead was Eddie Vedder alone on a stool, wearing a leisurely pair of white pant,Concert Reviews more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 5 Comments
Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder’s deep-throated yowl has been parroted by some of the very worst modern Into The Wild ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Filter
Industrial rockers Filter may have had only one song, but man, what a song. A shamelessly exploitative hit about suicide, “Hey Man Nice Shot” suggested gory, crime-scene details where Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” demurred. Tasteless? Sure, especially wit... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Might Be the Dumbest Song I've Ever Heard
Good intentions count for something, but damn it, this is too much: http://lists.pearljam.com/Roust/rock_around_barack.m4a more
Feb 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Daniel Fouliard
Website: Daniel Fouliard/ “In speaking to neighborhood associations and going doo Red Pepper ,Elections more
Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 7 Comments