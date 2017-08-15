Pearls For Teen Girls
Milwaukee's Female Takeover Puts Women on the Same Side
Rapper Kaylee Crossfire says the Female Takeover Showcase pushes back against a culture that tries to divide woman artists. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Heroes of the Week: PEARLS for Teen Girls Volunteers
Personal responsibility, empathy, awareness, respect, leadership and support are the life values learned and developed by the young women involved in the nonprofit PEARLS for Teen Girls. more
Sep 5, 2013 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Community Art at Its Best
This week, Off the Cuff spoke with Katie Martin, an artist and educator who spearheaded the creation of 724 small owl sculptures for Renaissance Theaterworks’ upcoming production The Road to Mecca, which explores the life more
Apr 1, 2013 4:55 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
Renaissance Turns 20
Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff