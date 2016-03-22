Pecha Kucha
How to Get Back to Your Goal Weight
Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CCIt’s March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, onsome days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun,and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression. All this .. more
Mar 22, 2016 6:10 PM Linda Kessler Health & Wellness
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Lucy with Milwaukee Opera Theatre Early Next Month
Violin.Clarinets. Cello. A toy piano. It’s a stage adaptation of the story of achimpanzee. Lucy is further proof that local theatre has thepower to create new and fascinating projects without having to resort to stuffcreated elsewhere. It’s fi.. more
Nov 1, 2014 8:31 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performance Happening: Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
Decide what you’d like to see presented in this adventurous performing artists co-op’s first full season. Members will pitch ideas to the public using the entertaining pecha more
Mar 21, 2014 5:07 PM John Schneider Classical Music
ART Milwaukee Issues a $40,000 Call for "artery" Performers
On our WMSE show The Disclaimer we sometimes poke light fun at arts organizations like ART Milwaukee and beintween for burying their initiatives so deep in impenetrable marketing jargon that you need a double major in advertising and art criticism.. more
Feb 3, 2014 7:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Photographer Suzanne Garr @ Change the Truth, Uganda
Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more
Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
