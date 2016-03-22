RSS

Pecha Kucha

scale.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CCIt’s March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, onsome days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun,and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression. All this .. more

Mar 22, 2016 6:10 PM Health & Wellness

date night.jpg.jpe

Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

lucy.jpg.jpe

Violin.Clarinets. Cello. A toy piano. It’s a stage adaptation of the story of achimpanzee. Lucy is further proof that local theatre has thepower to create new and fascinating projects without having to resort to stuffcreated elsewhere. It’s fi.. more

Nov 1, 2014 8:31 AM Theater

Decide what you’d like to see presented in this adventurous performing artists co-op’s first full season. Members will pitch ideas to the public using the entertaining pecha more

Mar 21, 2014 5:07 PM Classical Music

art milwaukee hands.jpg.jpe

On our WMSE show The Disclaimer we sometimes poke light fun at arts organizations like ART Milwaukee and beintween for burying their initiatives so deep in impenetrable marketing jargon that you need a double major in advertising and art criticism.. more

Feb 3, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more

Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12611.jpe

