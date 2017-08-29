Peck Pavilion
Second Annual Fringe Festival Would Have Made Even Paris Proud
A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more
Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’
The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more
Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Classical Happening: Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
NAACP Elects James Hall President
The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments