A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Theater

Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more

Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Around MKE

tasteofislands.jpg.jpe

The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more

Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Around MKE

classical happening- florentine opera website.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM Classical Music

blogimage13550.jpe

Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

The contentious campaign to elect new leadership of the Milwaukee branch of the NAACP ended on Saturday with a calm, orderly election at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church on the city’s North Side.More than 300 members voted, a hist... more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

