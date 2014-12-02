Peculiar People
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Acacia’s Upcoming Season
AcaciaTheater has recently announced what itwill be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of ConcordiaUniversity Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performingChristian-friendly theatre for a number of years.. more
Aug 20, 2014 7:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling album—in fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller—but the enduring hard-rock band has lost l more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee