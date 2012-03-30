Pedal Pusher Prom
Tiësto Will Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
<p> This one will surprise some people: Dutch electro-house artist Tiësto will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 3, Summerfest announced this morning. A star in dance circles for most of the 2000s, the DJ has increasingly made his .. more
Mar 30, 2012 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Auditions for AIDA
Greendale Community Theatre is one of those inadvertent secrets of local theatre. Yes, the Greendale High School Auditorium gets quite a few people in for their shows, but many of these productions are remarkably polished projects, some of which.. more
Mar 24, 2012 10:38 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pedal Pusher Prom
Most events held by the Pedal Pusher Society have a strict no-guys policy, but tonight the women and transgender bike club opens its doors to men for its second annual Pedal Pusher Prom, a dance modeled after traditional high-school formals... more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
September 24 - September 30
%uFFFD Friday, Sept. 25%uFFFD Donnis w/ DJ Benzi @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 10 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee