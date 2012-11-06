RSS

Pedestrian Drama

Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more

The assembly of flipping signs on five light poles on the east end of Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee's Downtown is a playfully coy artwork. Pedestrian Drama, the brainchild of artist Janet Zweig, has been in place for about a year... more

Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more

