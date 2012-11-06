Pedestrian Drama
Adam Brown Signs Up for Art, Commerce
Adam Brown may be Brewtown’s most masterful blender of art, architecture, design and commerce. He and his company AFX/Sign Effectz Inc. are the hidden hands behind art and signage citywide more
Nov 6, 2012 1:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Pedestrians React to Milwaukee's 'Pedestrian Drama'
The assembly of flipping signs on five light poles on the east end of Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee's Downtown is a playfully coy artwork. Pedestrian Drama, the brainchild of artist Janet Zweig, has been in place for about a year... more
Aug 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Calling for Public Art
Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature 6 Comments