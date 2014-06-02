Pedro The Lion
Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park
Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
David Bazan Revisits "Control"
During my college years in Madison, most ofthe touring indie-rock bands of interest played at a now-defunctbasement coffeeshop with unclear ties to the church next door. I never fullyunderstood that place. The regulars were almost eerily quiet .. more
Nov 8, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
David Bazan Owns His Thoughts
David Bazan likes thinking things through. His songs have always maintained intimate connections... more
Nov 2, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
David Bazan, More Conflicted Than Ever
David Bazan's creative life appears to be marked by contradiction, either by design or outside perception.Congratulate Bazan on his full-length solo debut, Curse Your Branches, which cracked Billboard's Top 200 album chart, and he shrugs it... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Milwaukee's Best Museum
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Best of Milwaukee 2009