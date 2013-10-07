Pegging
How Can I Get My Wife Interested in Strap-On Play?
My wife and I have been married for five years and we have been together for ten. Ever since marriage, our sex life dropped to an unhealthy level of about one time per month on average. A couple of weeks ago more
May 30, 2013 2:15 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments
I’m a Submissive Guy.
I find it very sexually stimulating to wear women’s clothing, especially lingerie. I [also] love bondage and discipline. I am submissive and will do anything a woman wants me to do, especially if it is very taboo more
Jan 28, 2013 1:20 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Sharing: Not Always As Easy As It Sounds
My wife and I purchased the Share Petite double dildo from the Tool Shed and have tried to use it. We have the problem of the larger end not fitting into my wife. Could we be doing something wrong? Is there a certain way to insert it? more
Aug 4, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
A Beginner's Guide to Pegging
While anal sex is byno means a new practice, the notion of straight men being the recepti Bend Over Boyfriend ,SEXPress more
Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 8 Comments