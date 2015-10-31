Peggy James
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peggy James
Playing guitar while singing in a soft, emotionally resonant voice, Milwaukee’s Peggy James adds her own touches to a familiar niche. Her music flits between rockabilly, alt-country, vintage R&B, blues and adult contemporary influences. Tha... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
Kings Go Forth Debut New Tracks
You know those three Kings Go Forth tracks that you've been streaming on the group's Myspace page for the last six months? Well, they've added three more. The first two, "Now We're Gone" and "High On Your Love," expand on the basementy, analoguey .. more
Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music