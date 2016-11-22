Peggy Romo West
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Is Chris Abele Ending Homelessness?
Is Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele ending homelessness as we know it? Or is he ignoring the needs of Milwaukee’s homeless families and individuals at the expense of his own needs? more
Jan 19, 2016 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Will Milwaukee Issue Community ID Cards?
The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more
Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 12: Ortiz v. West
<p> Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy Romo West and Sylvia Ortiz are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your.. more
Mar 14, 2012 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Night of the Living Dead 3-D
The Discovery World screens a 3-D zombie double feature tonight for the final entry in its free outdoor Fish Fry and a Flick series: George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, widely considered to be one of the most frightening ... more
