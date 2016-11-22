RSS

Peggy Romo West

“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 7 Comments

Is Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele ending homelessness as we know it? Or is he ignoring the needs of Milwaukee’s homeless families and individuals at the expense of his own needs? more

Jan 19, 2016 2:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more

Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM News Features 8 Comments

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors’ responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser... more

Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM News Features

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

<p> Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy Romo West and Sylvia Ortiz are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your.. more

Mar 14, 2012 7:52 PM Daily Dose

The Discovery World screens a 3-D zombie double feature tonight for the final entry in its free outdoor Fish Fry and a Flick series: George Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, widely considered to be one of the most frightening ... more

Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

