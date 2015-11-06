Peggy Rozga
Unveiling of Murals Marks Opening of Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Place
Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more
Nov 6, 2015 9:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Peggy Rozga Revisits the Freedom Ride
This June, poet, civil rights activist and UW-Waukesha English professor Emerita Margaret (Peggy) Rozga and UWW history teacher Jim O’Leary will lead a nine-day Freedom Ride commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Freedom Summer. Rozga, a mem... more
Feb 12, 2014 3:07 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Paramount Blues Festival Celebrates Grafton’s Legacy
Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music