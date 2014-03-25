RSS

Peggy Sue Dunigan

artrev.jpg.jpe

Tory Folliard Gallery celebrates the avant-garde and innovative definition of clay in two exhibitions curated by Chris Berti. Both pay tribute to ceramics being collected or studied by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts ... more

Mar 25, 2014 9:54 PM Visual Arts

art2.jpg.jpe

Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Visual Arts

When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Racine Art Museum celebrated its 10th anniversary with an exhibition called “Top 10 at 10: Your RAM Favorites.” Chosen from the permanent collection by the votes of museum visitors, the exhibit ended up highlighting 15 instead of 10 ... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more

Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “Tattoo: Flash Art of Amund Dietzel” celebrates a medium that thrives in today’s culture. One of the 20th century’s master tattoo artists, Dietzel worked in Milwaukee until his death in more

Aug 12, 2013 7:00 PM Visual Arts

kenosha.jpg.jpe

You don’t have to travel to San Francisco to hear the ding-ding of the trolley. Kenosha Transit operates electric streetcars on tracks through the city’s downtown. And that’s only one of the attractions in a city with a beautiful more

Jul 2, 2013 10:54 PM A&E Feature

“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more

Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

In an exhibition that crystallizes the Rubell FamilyCollection’s (RFC) prodigious art holdings with prominent selections on display in one venue, “30 Americans” opens at the Milwaukee Art Museum thissummer. And as the Museum’sCurator of Amer.. more

Jun 19, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

This pastweekend several  galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more

Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Visual Arts

On some of the first sunny days this June, the pastweekend offered a smattering of art openings throughout Milwaukee, especiallyin the Historic Third Ward. Friday eveningand all day Saturday the artists attending the exhibitions were available .. more

Jun 10, 2013 12:14 PM Visual Arts

In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more

Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive DirectorTerrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14  With amission to create, cultivate andcollaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts.. more

May 28, 2013 1:06 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more

Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Visual Arts

art_pre.jpg.jpe

The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more

Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Visual Arts

artprev.jpg.jpe

Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more

Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

The new Museum of Wisconsin Art, at 205 Veterans Ave. in West Bend, finally opens its doors to the public. At first glance, the subtle façade, blocked in a variety of soft whites and the palest blue, functions as an abstract painting. more

Apr 3, 2013 4:41 PM Visual Arts

art_pre.jpg.jpe

Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more

Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Visual Arts

art_prev.jpg.jpe

The Portrait Society’s owner-curator Debra Brehmer describes her upcoming exhibition, “The Vanishing Point: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg,” as “playful and inspiring because young artists are exploring these paths more

Mar 5, 2013 11:08 PM Visual Arts

art_preview.jpg.jpe

On display through April 6, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts presents “La Ceiba Gráfica,” an exhibition of prints from the Veracruz, Mexico workshop dedicated to transforming the local community through instruction in how to more

Feb 25, 2013 4:24 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters more

Feb 19, 2013 10:03 PM Visual Arts

art_preview.jpg.jpe

Color pictures are posted on the Internet, social media and even on the ubiquitous cell phone. The 21st century documents every moment in living color, but how and when did this phenomenon begin? The Milwaukee Art more

Feb 11, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

artprev.jpg.jpe

The Lynden Sculpture Garden finds artistic benefits in Milwaukee’s chilly weather.Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern return from a trip to South Africa to present their exhibition “Surfacing” more

Jan 29, 2013 2:15 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Two internationally known women artists inaugurate the Racine Art Museum’s (441 Main Street, Racine) 2013 celebration of its 10th anniversary. “Karen Gunderson: Reflective” and “Barbara Sorensen: Elemental,” a pair of more

Jan 21, 2013 2:38 PM Visual Arts

Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more

Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

