Turning Clay into Art
Tory Folliard Gallery celebrates the avant-garde and innovative definition of clay in two exhibitions curated by Chris Berti. Both pay tribute to ceramics being collected or studied by the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts ... more
Mar 25, 2014 9:54 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Primal Energy of Vessels
Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Carthage College Exhibition Inspires Awe and Wonder
When the world celebrates a festive end to the calendar year, awe and wonder often resemble artifice and commercialism. Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art presents genuine aesthetic inspiration with six artists that reveal their... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:40 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Madison Museum Is The Setting For The ‘2013 Wisconsin Triennial’
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s survey exhibition of Wisconsin artists at every stage of their career, the “2013 Wisconsin Triennial,” features the results of a rigorous process. The exhibit was culled from 500 applications and... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:14 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Celebrates 10 Years
The Racine Art Museum celebrated its 10th anniversary with an exhibition called “Top 10 at 10: Your RAM Favorites.” Chosen from the permanent collection by the votes of museum visitors, the exhibit ended up highlighting 15 instead of 10 ... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:58 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Current Tendencies III
At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more
Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Human Body as a Canvas
The Milwaukee Art Museum exhibition “Tattoo: Flash Art of Amund Dietzel” celebrates a medium that thrives in today’s culture. One of the 20th century’s master tattoo artists, Dietzel worked in Milwaukee until his death in more
Aug 12, 2013 7:00 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Welcome to Kenosha
You don’t have to travel to San Francisco to hear the ding-ding of the trolley. Kenosha Transit operates electric streetcars on tracks through the city’s downtown. And that’s only one of the attractions in a city with a beautiful more
Wilson Center Contrasts Abstraction & Realism
“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more
Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
"30 Americans" Uncovers America's Cultural Identity
In an exhibition that crystallizes the Rubell FamilyCollection’s (RFC) prodigious art holdings with prominent selections on display in one venue, “30 Americans” opens at the Milwaukee Art Museum thissummer. And as the Museum’sCurator of Amer.. more
Jun 19, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Erickson, Gingrass & greymatter Open Diverse Exhibitions
This pastweekend several galleries in theHistoric Third Ward opened intriguing exhibitions that will lead up or continue through summer gallery night. All three appear in the Marshall Building on the corner of Buffalo andWa.. more
Jun 12, 2013 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Coffman, Nilsson & Ripple Open At Tory Folliard
On some of the first sunny days this June, the pastweekend offered a smattering of art openings throughout Milwaukee, especiallyin the Historic Third Ward. Friday eveningand all day Saturday the artists attending the exhibitions were available .. more
Jun 10, 2013 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lynden Garden's Exceptional "Sweet Corruptions"
In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more
Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Delafield Arts Center Promotes Creativity & Community
The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive DirectorTerrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14 With amission to create, cultivate andcollaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts.. more
May 28, 2013 1:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Memories and Mementos Connect in Heirloom Exhibition
People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more
Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Art and Life in Transition
The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more
Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Revisiting Milwaukee’s Avant Garde Coffeehouse
Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more
Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Open and Transparent
The new Museum of Wisconsin Art, at 205 Veterans Ave. in West Bend, finally opens its doors to the public. At first glance, the subtle façade, blocked in a variety of soft whites and the palest blue, functions as an abstract painting. more
Apr 3, 2013 4:41 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery
Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more
Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Pioneer Photos at the Portrait Society
The Portrait Society’s owner-curator Debra Brehmer describes her upcoming exhibition, “The Vanishing Point: Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg,” as “playful and inspiring because young artists are exploring these paths more
Mar 5, 2013 11:08 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Transforming Lives Through Tradition
On display through April 6, Walker’s Point Center for the Arts presents “La Ceiba Gráfica,” an exhibition of prints from the Veracruz, Mexico workshop dedicated to transforming the local community through instruction in how to more
Feb 25, 2013 4:24 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Legacy of Milwaukee Artists at Cardinal Stritch
To honor a tradition that began almost 70 years ago, Cardinal Stritch University presents “The League of Milwaukee Artists Exhibition” (on display Feb. 22-March 17). Founded in 1944, the local organization fosters more
Feb 19, 2013 10:03 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
In Living Color
Color pictures are posted on the Internet, social media and even on the ubiquitous cell phone. The 21st century documents every moment in living color, but how and when did this phenomenon begin? The Milwaukee Art more
Feb 11, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Lynden Gardens Celebrates Winter Art
The Lynden Sculpture Garden finds artistic benefits in Milwaukee’s chilly weather.Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Nathaniel Stern return from a trip to South Africa to present their exhibition “Surfacing” more
Jan 29, 2013 2:15 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Monumental Images
Two internationally known women artists inaugurate the Racine Art Museum’s (441 Main Street, Racine) 2013 celebration of its 10th anniversary. “Karen Gunderson: Reflective” and “Barbara Sorensen: Elemental,” a pair of more
Jan 21, 2013 2:38 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Night Previews ‘Print: MKE’ & Milwaukee Artists
Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more
Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts