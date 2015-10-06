Pegi Christiansen
‘Distance’ Unites Far-Flung Artists
“Distance,” a collaborative artistic effort led by Pegi Christiansen, involves the impact physical distance can have upon our closest relationships. It takes place Oct. 10 and 11 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. more
Oct 6, 2015 6:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
State Fair Up Close and Personal
A personal account of a day at the Wisconsin State Fair. more
Jul 28, 2015 5:56 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
New Money for Milwaukee Visual Artists
The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more
Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Endurance and Change
Pegi Christiansen has made performance art for 12 years. She has also sought out, chronicled and fostered efforts by other Milwaukee artists to create meaningful, memorable, even life changing live performances that don’t quite more
Dec 5, 2012 11:14 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
The "Savage Mind" of Artist Gary John Gresl
A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more
Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Eric Benet [CANCELED]
Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
What ‘SEX(ED): The Movie’ Shows
Wisconsin used to have the Healthy Youth Act, considered gold-standard sex education legislation. This changed in April of 2012 when Act 216, introduced by Republican Senator Mary Lazich, was approved on a party-line vote. more
Apr 28, 2015 11:20 PM Pegi Christiansen News Features
Milwaukee’s Grohmann Museum
“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more
Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
A New Grandmother Thinks About Mother’s Day
This Mother’s Day will be my first as a grandmother. I will spend it in Milwaukee, but my only child Caitlin and my more
May 7, 2014 2:59 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Calling for Public Art
Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature 6 Comments