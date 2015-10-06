RSS

Pegi Christiansen

“Distance,” a collaborative artistic effort led by Pegi Christiansen, involves the impact physical distance can have upon our closest relationships. It takes place Oct. 10 and 11 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. more

Oct 6, 2015 6:46 PM Visual Arts

A personal account of a day at the Wisconsin State Fair. more

Jul 28, 2015 5:56 PM A&E Feature

The visual arts in Milwaukee are changing dramatically. In 2012, the Milwaukee Art Museum was the juggernaut. With 400,000 annual visitors, total assets of $129 million and operating expenses of more than $15 million, every other entity was... more

Dec 11, 2013 12:37 AM A&E Feature

Pegi Christiansen has made performance art for 12 years. She has also sought out, chronicled and fostered efforts by other Milwaukee artists to create meaningful, memorable, even life changing live performances that don’t quite more

Dec 5, 2012 11:14 AM A&E Feature

A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more

Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Visual Arts

Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Wisconsin used to have the Healthy Youth Act, considered gold-standard sex education legislation. This changed in April of 2012 when Act 216, introduced by Republican Senator Mary Lazich, was approved on a party-line vote. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:20 PM News Features

“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more

Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM A&E Feature

This Mother’s Day will be my first as a grandmother. I will spend it in Milwaukee, but my only child Caitlin and my more

May 7, 2014 2:59 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

