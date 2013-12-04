Pelican
Utech Records Festival Spotlights Milwaukee’s Experimental Music Clearinghouse
Whatever you think about experimental music—what it is, where it is, whether or not the guy in the Motorhead T-shirt is listening to more of it than you are—you’re probably wrong. Nestled more
Dec 4, 2013 12:14 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Things We Lost in 2008's Fire
I was out last week, so I only just caught Stereogum's awesome "In Memoriam 2008" feature, a hilarious Oscar-styled tribute to the bands that broke up this year. Really, there were no big loses. Bands like Georgie James and Be Your Own Pet were to.. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Thrice
The California emo-punk group Thrice has been toying with some unexpectedly light—almost Coldplay-ish—pop sounds lately, so it should be interested to see if they’ve softened their hard-e,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee