Peltz Gallery

Showing thatWisconsinites’ attitudes toward Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challengerMary Burke have hardened, the new Marquette University poll shows Burke leadingWalker 48.6% to 46.5% among likely voters, but Walker leading Burke among .. more

Aug 27, 2014 5:41 PM Daily Dose

Explore Gallery Night and Day on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, for a sampling of Milwaukee’s diverse artistic offerings. Many members of the Milwaukee Art Dealers Association (MADA) participate in the event more

Jul 24, 2013 12:26 AM Visual Arts

A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery  while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more

Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more

Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Visual Arts

The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more

Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more

Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Visual Arts

 The long awaited Southern Graphics Council InternationalPrint: MKE 2013 conference concluded last weekend, a highlight to the year's creative events. Over 2000 artists, educators,and supporters of printmakers flowed through the city’s streets.. more

Mar 29, 2013 4:43 AM Visual Arts

Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more

Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:39 AM Visual Arts

Aug 1, 2012 3:52 AM Visual Arts

Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Oct 29, 2011 3:37 PM Visual Arts

On a Saturday afternoon in June at Peltz Gallery, visitors examined the poster created by the late John Wilde and Warrington Colescott for a special celebration titled 150 Years of Wisconsin Art. The poster pays tribute to numerous artists.. more

Jun 15, 2011 1:41 AM Visual Arts

Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy continues to endure. The city is currently celebrating Wright's career with a major retrospective at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM), and two other exhibitions provide complementary context for his influence on or... more

Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Cissy Peltz, long time owner of Peltz Gallery, opens her doors on January's Gallery Night and Day to the exhibition “Visions, Voices, Viewpoints and Victories of African American Artists.” The exhibit's guest curator, Milwaukee's own Della Well.. more

Feb 1, 2011 3:31 AM Visual Arts

On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at .. more

Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Visual Arts

The name Warrington Colescott is synonymous with a rebirth in printmaking that began more than 50 years ago. The ever-hospitable Peltz Gallery presents a unique exhibition in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s summer retrospective for this... more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Evading the challenges of climate change—and thehuman responsibility to save the pl The ,News Features more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Co-Artistic Director Luc Vanier wants to fight thenotion that dances are choreographed by New Dancemakers: Insight ,Classical Music/Dance more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

