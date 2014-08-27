Peltz Gallery
Marquette Poll Shows Mary Burke Leads Scott Walker Among Likely Voters, 48.6% to 46.5%
Showing thatWisconsinites’ attitudes toward Gov. Scott Walker and his Democratic challengerMary Burke have hardened, the new Marquette University poll shows Burke leadingWalker 48.6% to 46.5% among likely voters, but Walker leading Burke among .. more
Aug 27, 2014 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
An Aesthetic Treat in the Sweltering Heat
Explore Gallery Night and Day on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, for a sampling of Milwaukee’s diverse artistic offerings. Many members of the Milwaukee Art Dealers Association (MADA) participate in the event more
Jul 24, 2013 12:26 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Milwaukee Art Museum Exhibits Cissie Peltz
A tribute exhibition opened at the Milwaukee Art Museum inthe Mezzanine Gallery April 23. The one wall gallery while pared down for space, illustrates volumes about aremarkable, versatile woman in: “Remembering Cissie Peltz: Artist. Collector.. more
Apr 26, 2013 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Revisiting Gallery NIght, "Eggs Benedict," & Legacy
Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more
Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art and Life in Transition
The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more
Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Revisiting Milwaukee’s Avant Garde Coffeehouse
Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more
Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Print: MKE 2013 Lingers with Award Winners & Exhibitions
The long awaited Southern Graphics Council InternationalPrint: MKE 2013 conference concluded last weekend, a highlight to the year's creative events. Over 2000 artists, educators,and supporters of printmakers flowed through the city’s streets.. more
Mar 29, 2013 4:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Night Previews ‘Print: MKE’ & Milwaukee Artists
Gallery Night & Day, Jan. 18-19, involves close to 50 galleries and venues throughout Milwaukee. This time, the quarterly event includes opportunities to preview exhibitions that tie-in with the international “Print: MKE 2013” more
Jan 16, 2013 3:01 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day Adds to the Beauty of Fall
Milwaukee’s fall Gallery Night and Day takes place Oct. 19-20. When choosing from the 50-plus participating venues, try to discover the roads less traveled as you enjoy the colors and cooler weather of autumn... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Aim to Collect Art After Gallery Night
Aug 1, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Baker's Dozen of Artful Gifts @ MAM
Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Artist Jeanette Pasin Sloan: The Reflective Soul
Oct 29, 2011 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
USA Hockey turning 75, honors Geoffrion legacy
Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Frances Myers @ Peltz Gallery's 150 Years of Wisconsin Art
On a Saturday afternoon in June at Peltz Gallery, visitors examined the poster created by the late John Wilde and Warrington Colescott for a special celebration titled 150 Years of Wisconsin Art. The poster pays tribute to numerous artists.. more
Jun 15, 2011 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Frank Lloyd Wright's Continuing Influence
Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy continues to endure. The city is currently celebrating Wright's career with a major retrospective at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM), and two other exhibitions provide complementary context for his influence on or... more
Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Baylor & Peltz @ Gallery Night and Day
Cissy Peltz, long time owner of Peltz Gallery, opens her doors on January's Gallery Night and Day to the exhibition “Visions, Voices, Viewpoints and Victories of African American Artists.” The exhibit's guest curator, Milwaukee's own Della Well.. more
Feb 1, 2011 3:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Winter Gallery Day & Night Revisited
On a frigid, five degree Winter Gallery Night there might have been fewer visitors on Milwaukee's streets, although the art proved to be inspiring and added a generous portion of warmth to the Friday night event. An early evening glimpse at .. more
Jan 31, 2011 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Peltz Gallery Presents Warrington Colescott
The name Warrington Colescott is synonymous with a rebirth in printmaking that began more than 50 years ago. The ever-hospitable Peltz Gallery presents a unique exhibition in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s summer retrospective for this... more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fair and Balanced (and Phony) Science
Evading the challenges of climate change—and thehuman responsibility to save the pl The ,News Features more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
UW-Milwaukee Dancers Provide New ‘Insight’
Co-Artistic Director Luc Vanier wants to fight thenotion that dances are choreographed by New Dancemakers: Insight ,Classical Music/Dance more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music