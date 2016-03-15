RSS

Penelope Spheeris

code46.jpg.jpe

In Code 46 Director Michael Winterbottom makes the most of his visually interesting settings below the fanciful Shanghai skyline in this near-future science-fiction drama. Tim Robbins stars as an insurance investigator lost in the corporate... more

Mar 15, 2016 2:56 PM Home Movies

decline.jpg.jpe

Shout! Factory

Jun 26, 2015 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage16487.jpe

Balls to the Wall is the new comedy directed by critically acclaimed Penelope Spheeris. Spheeris' eclectic and career includes directing the blockbuster Wayne's World, and writing the memoir of Janis Joplin The Gospel According to Janis... more

Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

“Penny-wise and pound-foolish,” is how Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick described the county’s failure to adequately fund and conduct routine inspections of its properties.Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker had eliminat more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES