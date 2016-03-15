Penelope Spheeris
Code 46, Cop & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
In Code 46 Director Michael Winterbottom makes the most of his visually interesting settings below the fanciful Shanghai skyline in this near-future science-fiction drama. Tim Robbins stars as an insurance investigator lost in the corporate... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Decline of Western Civilization
Jun 26, 2015 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Balls to the Wall
Balls to the Wall is the new comedy directed by critically acclaimed Penelope Spheeris. Spheeris' eclectic and career includes directing the blockbuster Wayne's World, and writing the memoir of Janis Joplin The Gospel According to Janis... more
Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Walker Eliminated Funding for Inspections of County Buildings in 2008
“Penny-wise and pound-foolish,” is how Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick described the county’s failure to adequately fund and conduct routine inspections of its properties.Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker had eliminat more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments