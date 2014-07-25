Peninsula Players
Theater Happenings: July 24
■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more
Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Agatha Christie in Door County
ThePeninsula Players cleverly pairs itsvenue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of AgathaChristies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel isconsidered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a dist.. more
Jul 2, 2014 4:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Lombardi In the Upper Peninsula
Eric Simonson's drama Lobardi has been produced and staged in various formats in Wisconsin over the past couple of years. There was a Next Act Theatre production starring my personal favorite Lombardi thus far--David Cecsarini . . . there was a.. more
Aug 31, 2012 10:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Seventh Helping of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peninsula Players host Seminars in Fish Creek
A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more
Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ernst in Door County
Several summers ago, my wife and I saw The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst at the Shed in Spring Green Wisconsin. Thought about saying hello, but I didn't know what else I'd say. This particular summer finds Ernst quite a bit further north then Spri.. more
Jun 22, 2012 12:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'The Nerd' Arrives at Peninsula Players
Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
God Of Carnage In Door County
It’s the simplest ideas that end up seeming the most brilliantly allegorical. Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is a particularly brilliant bit of allegorical comedy. Here we have two calm, rational pairs of parents meeting for a discussion about ho.. more
Sep 2, 2011 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Trivial Comedy for Serious People In Door County
There are any number of reasons why a theatre company’s Artistic Director would elect to put a given show on said company’s schedule. There are commercial concerns, personal artistic desires and so on. Maybe it’s a popular farce that would fit .. more
Jul 3, 2011 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peninsula Players' Summer Seminars
The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer thea.. more
Jun 18, 2011 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Over The Tavern In Door County
One of the longest standing traditions in Wisconsin theatre continues its 75th anniversary season this week with the opening of its second show of the summer. The Peninsula Players in Door Country present Tom Dudzick’s comedy Over The Tavern.Se.. more
Jul 4, 2010 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Peninsula Players Celebrate 75 Years
It’s kind of weird to try to put The Peninsula Players’ 75 years into perspective. When the venerable outdoor theatre in Door County started, it was some 38 years prior to Milwaukee theatre legend James Pickering’s first job as a professional ac.. more
Jun 22, 2010 9:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
French By Way of Tom Stoppard in Fish Creek
The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more
Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Frankie Laine’s Amazing 70-Year Career
Question: Which vocal artist—male or female—has the most movie title songs to his or her credit? Answer: The late, great Frankie Laine. And not only did he sings the most, but his evocative, storytelling songs were also the best and most me... more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Manolo Blahnik. Kate Spade. Mad Housewife?
- John Romero Marketing fascinates me. Ever since I took an "In marketingI've seen only one strategy that can't miss -- and that is to market to ,The Naked Vine more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Ingrid Michaelson
Folk-pop singer Ingrid Michaelson’s trajectory to stardom began when a music supervisor found her work on MySpace and placed several of Michaelson’s songs on “Grey’s Anatomy” and other shows. Then she was asked if she’d more
Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sophie Hannah
In The Wrong Mother, the latest thriller from Little Face author Sophie Hannah, a young mother pays the price for stepping out on her family when she learns the truth about the man she had a brief affair with a year prior, Mark Bretherick. ... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peninsula Players' Is He Dead?
STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISM The theatrical farce is a genre of comedy that goes back to antiquity. Bearing a very specific cadence, rhythm and style, the genre has been passed down through the ages like a joke that simply will NOT go away. Light.. more
Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fake Problems w/ Kiss Kiss and We Are Your Father
Floridian folk-punks Fake Problems have garnered plenty of lofty comparisons to Against Me! and the Gaslight Anthem from the blogosphere, but on their sophomore album, this February’s It’s Great to be Alive, they revealed themselves to ,Tod... more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee