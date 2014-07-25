RSS

Peninsula Players

■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more

Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

ThePeninsula Players cleverly pairs itsvenue with a sharp script next week as it stages an adaptation of AgathaChristies’ And Then There Were None. The original novel isconsidered to be one of Christie’s greatest works. Ten people go to a dist.. more

Jul 2, 2014 4:45 AM Theater

 Eric Simonson's drama Lobardi has been produced and staged in various formats in Wisconsin over the past couple of years. There was a Next Act Theatre production starring my personal favorite Lombardi thus far--David Cecsarini . . . there was a.. more

Aug 31, 2012 10:55 AM Theater

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  A trip up to Door County can be a very, beautiful things. It is particularly beautiful with a working GPS . . . take the wrong turn and you're suddenly off in some beautiful field somewhere that pretty much looks like everywhere else inland o.. more

Jul 23, 2012 9:50 AM Theater

 Several summers  ago, my wife and I saw The Milwaukee Rep's Lee Ernst at the Shed in Spring Green Wisconsin. Thought about saying hello, but I didn't know what else I'd say. This particular summer finds Ernst quite a bit further north then Spri.. more

Jun 22, 2012 12:19 PM Theater

Fish Creek's venerable Peninsula Players continues its 77th season with Larry Shue's classic comedy The Nerd. The story of an insufferably annoying man made its world debut in Milwaukee in April 1981. It has since been staged all over the c... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

It’s the simplest ideas that end up seeming the most brilliantly allegorical. Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is a particularly brilliant bit of allegorical comedy. Here we have two calm, rational pairs of parents meeting for a discussion about ho.. more

Sep 2, 2011 11:58 AM Theater

 There are any number of reasons why a theatre company’s Artistic Director would elect to put a given show on said company’s schedule. There are commercial concerns, personal artistic desires and so on. Maybe it’s a popular farce that would fit .. more

Jul 3, 2011 8:25 PM Theater

The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer thea.. more

Jun 18, 2011 2:19 AM Around MKE

One of the longest standing traditions in Wisconsin theatre continues its 75th anniversary season this week with the opening of its second show of the summer. The Peninsula Players in Door Country present Tom Dudzick’s comedy Over The Tavern.Se.. more

Jul 4, 2010 4:22 PM Theater

It’s kind of weird to try to put The Peninsula Players’ 75 years into perspective. When the venerable outdoor theatre in Door County started, it was some 38 years prior to Milwaukee theatre legend James Pickering’s first job as a professional ac.. more

Jun 22, 2010 9:26 PM Theater

The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more

Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Theater

Question: Which vocal artist—male or female—has the most movie title songs to his or her credit? Answer: The late, great Frankie Laine. And not only did he sings the most, but his evocative, storytelling songs were also the best and most me... more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

    - John Romero  Marketing fascinates me. Ever since I took an "In marketingI've seen only one strategy that can't miss -- and that is to market to ,The Naked Vine more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Folk-pop singer Ingrid Michaelson’s trajectory to stardom began when a music supervisor found her work on MySpace and placed several of Michaelson’s songs on “Grey’s Anatomy” and other shows. Then she was asked if she’d more

Oct 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In The Wrong Mother, the latest thriller from Little Face author Sophie Hannah, a young mother pays the price for stepping out on her family when she learns the truth about the man she had a brief affair with a year prior, Mark Bretherick. ... more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISM The theatrical farce is a genre of comedy that goes back to antiquity. Bearing a very specific cadence, rhythm and style, the genre has been passed down through the ages like a joke that simply will NOT go away. Light.. more

Aug 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Floridian folk-punks Fake Problems have garnered plenty of lofty comparisons to Against Me! and the Gaslight Anthem from the blogosphere, but on their sophomore album, this February’s It’s Great to be Alive, they revealed themselves to ,Tod... more

Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

