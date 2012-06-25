Peninsula School Of Art
Door County's Summer Art Events
Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fred Bell Finishes 70 Portraits @ the Marshall Building
Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Door County Plein Air Festival 2011: Musolff Wins Dockside Quickpaint
The finale to the Door County Plein Air Festival began at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23. At that afternoon's live auction, only several paintings from the 40-featured artists remained for sale. Now the general public may view the Plein Air E.. more
Jul 26, 2011 1:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Door County Plein Air Festival @ Fish Creek's Dockside Quick Paint
The artists are up early to be at Fish Creek's Clark Park to determine their last painting for the Door County Plein Air Festival 2011, which begins promptly on Saturday at 9:00 am. for the last opportunity to see the aritists in action. T.. more
Jul 23, 2011 11:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Door County Plein Air Festival 2011 @ Peninsula School of Art
How does an artist survive a five-day international outdoor art competition in Wisconsin's 95-degree heat? When the 160 paintings from the week long Door County Plein Air Festival 2011 (June 18-June 23) were finally unveiled in the Penins.. more
Jul 23, 2011 7:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Door County Plein Air Festival 2011 @ Peninsula School of Art
By 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the crowds gather inside the Guenzel Gallery on the Peninsula Art School grounds, to choose that perfect piece of art at the Gala for the Door County Plein Air Festival 2001. Within the first half hour, more.. more
Jul 23, 2011 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Banana On The Road
With mid-July more or less here, summer theatre starts to wind-down for the early part of the 2011-2012 theatre season. In just a few weeks, there’s the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which continues to bridge the gap between Summer theatre and the .. more
Jul 13, 2011 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Teresa Lind @ Gallery 2622
The personable Teresa Lind came to Milwaukee Friday night from Neenah for an opening of her solo exhibition at Wauwatosa's Gallery 2622. The young sculptor most recently participated in “Unruffled Views: Dress as Symbol” at Door County's Pe.. more
Jul 2, 2011 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
"Unruffled Views" @ Peninsula School of Art
Only three hours north, Door Peninsula beckons the city dwellers. For those traveling to those shorelines on the peninsula for the 4th of July weekend one might take the time to stop at the Peninsula School of Art's Guenzel Gallery. The s.. more
Jun 25, 2011 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Essig @ Peninsula School of Art
Fourth century Ethiopian Coptic book binding%u23AFThis esoteric art form captured Daniel Essig's attention when he worked for a professor in photography in Iowa City. He originally learned the technique through email and snail mail, whi.. more
Sep 5, 2010 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Book As Sculpture @ Peninsula School of Art
For those heading to Door County over Labor Day weekend or in September, put Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art on your to-visit list. Their exhibition in the Guenzel Gallery “The Book As Sculpture” opened August 13 and continues until Sep.. more
Aug 23, 2010 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Poignant Art Comes to Milwaukee-Area Campuses
At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Interview: Kay Arenson Celebrates Environmental Process
Kay McKinley Arenson became Director of Marketing and Exhibitions at the Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, Wisconsin approximately two years ago. With the completion of the recently opened exhibition "e.co.tiv.i.ty: environmental art .. more
Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Interview: Bill McKee Harvests Ecological Art in Peninsula State Park
In the midst of installing his first large art installation, Bill McKee stands at the top of a ladder in the Guenzel Gallery at Peninsula School of Art in Door County. Fish Creek to be exact. The self taught artist and Vietnam War veteran .. more
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
No Doubt w/ Paramore and Bedouin Soundclash
Openers Paramore have earned No Doubt comparisons for how their charismatic front-woman Hayley Williams has garnered more coverage than her male bandmates. The group’s sound is marked by a harder, more-emo edge than No Doubt’s, though,,Tod... more
Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New York’s Harbor Stash
Government in Action E-mails from Smith,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
80-Proof Through the Night
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So OK, some of y Ba-ding! ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
A Public EnemiesSneak Peek Speakeasy party at the RDI Stages was j Public Enemies ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Door County’s Summertime Art
When the fireworks fade from the skies in early July, the visual art in Door County will continue to sparkle. This holiday weekend sees a round of art events and gallery openings on the peninsula that will last through the end of summer. I... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Blues Traveler
The lineup, featuring guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Tad Kinchla, drummer Brendan Hill and keyboardist Ben Wilson, has remained relatively stable over the years. Popper’s own struggle with obesity, his emergency heart surgery and the death... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Today in Milwaukee