RSS

Peninsula School Of Art

blogimage19086.jpe

Vacation time, especially over the July 4 holiday, presents an opportunity to travel. Only three hours away, the bustling Door County peninsula features art galleries, exhibitions and special events throughout the summer... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Dec 29, 2011 8:08 PM Visual Arts

The finale to the Door County Plein Air Festival began at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23. At that afternoon's live auction, only several paintings from the 40-featured artists remained for sale. Now the general public may view the Plein Air E.. more

Jul 26, 2011 1:10 AM Visual Arts

The artists are up early to be at Fish Creek's Clark Park to determine their last painting for the Door County Plein Air Festival 2011, which begins promptly on Saturday at 9:00 am. for the last opportunity to see the aritists in action. T.. more

Jul 23, 2011 11:27 PM Visual Arts

How does an artist survive a five-day international outdoor art competition in Wisconsin's  95-degree heat? When the 160 paintings from the week long Door County Plein Air Festival 2011 (June 18-June 23) were finally unveiled in the Penins.. more

Jul 23, 2011 7:38 PM Visual Arts

By 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the crowds gather inside the Guenzel Gallery on the Peninsula Art School grounds, to choose that perfect piece of art at the Gala for the Door County Plein Air Festival 2001. Within the first half hour, more.. more

Jul 23, 2011 5:14 PM Visual Arts

With mid-July more or less here, summer theatre starts to wind-down for the early part of the 2011-2012 theatre season. In just a few weeks, there’s the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, which continues to bridge the gap between Summer theatre and the .. more

Jul 13, 2011 8:11 PM Theater

The personable Teresa Lind came to Milwaukee Friday night from Neenah for an opening of her solo exhibition at Wauwatosa's Gallery 2622. The young sculptor most recently participated in “Unruffled Views: Dress as Symbol” at Door County's Pe.. more

Jul 2, 2011 1:44 PM Visual Arts

Only three hours north, Door Peninsula beckons the city dwellers. For those traveling to those shorelines on the peninsula for the 4th of July weekend one might take the time to stop at the Peninsula School of Art's Guenzel Gallery. The s.. more

Jun 25, 2011 12:02 PM Visual Arts

Fourth century Ethiopian Coptic book binding%u23AFThis esoteric art form captured Daniel Essig's attention when he worked for a professor in photography in Iowa City.  He originally learned the technique through email and snail mail, whi.. more

Sep 5, 2010 1:33 PM Visual Arts

For those heading to Door County over Labor Day weekend or in September, put Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art on your to-visit list.  Their exhibition in the Guenzel Gallery “The Book As Sculpture” opened August 13 and continues until Sep.. more

Aug 23, 2010 5:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7748.jpe

At Cardinal Stritch University's Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery, a traveling exhibit titled "Wounded in America" opens Sept. 11. On a date remembered for violence, this exhibit interrelates the work of photo,Art more

Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Kay McKinley Arenson became Director of Marketing and Exhibitions at the Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, Wisconsin approximately two years ago. With the completion of the recently opened exhibition "e.co.tiv.i.ty: environmental art .. more

Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

In the midst of installing his first large art installation, Bill McKee stands at the top of a ladder in the Guenzel Gallery at Peninsula School of Art in Door County. Fish Creek to be exact. The self taught artist and Vietnam War veteran .. more

Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7114.jpe

Openers Paramore have earned No Doubt comparisons for how their charismatic front-woman Hayley Williams has garnered more coverage than her male bandmates. The group’s sound is marked by a harder, more-emo edge than No Doubt’s, though,,Tod... more

Jul 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Government in Action E-mails from Smith,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage7107.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So OK, some of y Ba-ding! ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

A Public EnemiesSneak Peek Speakeasy party at the RDI Stages was j Public Enemies ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage7083.jpe

When the fireworks fade from the skies in early July, the visual art in Door County will continue to sparkle. This holiday weekend sees a round of art events and gallery openings on the peninsula that will last through the end of summer. I... more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage7045.jpe

The lineup, featuring guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Tad Kinchla, drummer Brendan Hill and keyboardist Ben Wilson, has remained relatively stable over the years. Popper’s own struggle with obesity, his emergency heart surgery and the death... more

Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES