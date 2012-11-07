Penn State
The Sweet Bye and Bye
Weeks off don't always come at a good time for football teams, but the breaks broke right for the Badgers and Packers. A bye last week gave UW a chance to recover from a painful loss to Michigan State and prepare more
Nov 7, 2012 12:47 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Searching for a Brand of Integrity
A legendary college football coach, revered for his character as well as his success on the field, loses his job because he didn't do enough to stop the alleged sexual abuse of children by a longtime associate... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Mark Johnson to Penn State?
The Wisconsin State Journal has an article that says Wisconsin has given Penn State permission to talk to Badger women's hockey coach Mark Johnson for their newly formed men's program.According to the article, Johnson is aware of the itnerest but.. more
Mar 2, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blue October w/ The Kin
Formed in the late ’90s, the Texas alternative pop quintet Blue October draws from the lighter sound of the modern-rock in vogue at the time, acts like Tripping Daisy and Better than Ezra. With their big chorus and distorted hooks, their br... more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee