Walker-Era County Pension Scandal Resolved, But Fallout Continues
Last Tuesday, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 11-4 to override County Executive Chris Abele’s veto and put into place a pension plan fix that would prohibit the county from trying to recoup disputed payments from more than 2... more
Feb 24, 2015 10:28 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: Abele Should Allow Pensioners To Keep Their Money
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele should do the right thing and not penalize county retirees who took the advice of administrators and invested in its pension more
Jun 27, 2014 3:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Scott Walker-Era Pension Problem Rears Its Ugly Head
Put yourself in Robert Angeles’s shoes.Back in 2005, the longtime Milwaukee County employee paid the county $30,513 of his own more
Jun 4, 2014 2:20 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 12 Comments
The Nuclear Option
As someone whose first reporting job in Milwaukee was as a backup reporter covering county government under its first county executive, I certainly understand those who harbor a strong desire to destroy the Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2013 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties