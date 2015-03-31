People’S Books
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a number of events, including Milwaukee Public Theatre’s presentation of Stories from the Medicine Wheel, Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Beauty in Bloom” and “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair,” and op... more
Mar 31, 2015 9:45 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Musical Aid: Milwaukee’s top musicians joined the cause at Turner Hall to support and raise funds for Josh Tovar, their musical brother saddled with medical bills. Backed by his band, Chasin’ Mason, singers cloned more
Apr 3, 2013 5:31 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview