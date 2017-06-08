People\'S Flag
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's "People's Flag" Campaign Spawns Imitators
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schliecher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention, once again, to Milwaukee's "People's Flag" campaign. It's been indisputably successful—the new Milwaukee .. more
Jun 8, 2017 3:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Please Stop Humoring The Misguided Campaign to Replace Milwaukee’s Flag
With any luck the latest push to overhaul Milwaukee’sflag will end where every previous effort has: with the public seeing theproposed alternative, shrugging and moving on. We’ve been through this before. Everyfive or 10 years, Milwaukee is rem.. more
May 17, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 26 Comments
Copal
Much of what’s marketed as “world music” is thin stuff with roots barely an inch deep and often in poor soil. Copal is among the exceptions. On their debut album, the New York group is at once deeply grounded yet universal, electronic an more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews