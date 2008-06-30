Peoria Rivermen
The Summer Theatre Experience
(This One’s A Little Self-Indulgent) Shakespeare’s been done to death in every conceivable way. Presumably, there is no new way to do Shakespeare that hasn’t already been echoed from a million other productions over the course of the past 100 or.. more
Jun 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Peoria Rivermen
There will be blood on the ice—hopefully not literally—when the Milwaukee Adm Bad Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prince Fielder: Vegetarian?
As odd as that sentence sounds (say it over and over again, it doesn't get any less strange) - according to this morning's Journal-Sentinel, Prince Fielder has indeed gone off the meat. Apparently his wife is to blame, as she gave him a book detai.. more
Feb 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Peoria Rivermen
Later this evening, Green Bay’s favorite sons take to the (very, very) frozen tundra A Ticket To Ride ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee