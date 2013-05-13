Perch
Southern Style Sweetness
At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty
May 13, 2013 3:18 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn
Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner's St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner's St. Martins Inn...
Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pitch's Sicilian-American Tradition
Many Milwaukeeans will recognize the name Pitch's from its booths at Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. The menu has changed over the years, but the summertime booths still offer a hint of the food found at the restaurant...
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t...
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview