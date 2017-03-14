RSS

Percussion

The Toronto trio Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, the electro-ambient The Picasso Zone. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews

Toronto bassist/cellist/composer Andrew Downing takes a relaxing trip down memory lane on Otterville. Named after a town in Tobacco Country, the progression of tracks resembles the comforting breeze that blows through a quiet park deep in t... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:34 PM Album Reviews

Tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman leads the trio heard on East of the Village, but he shares the spotlight with Jeff Jenkins on the mighty Hammond B3. The tracks are standards or at least familiar numbers in the jazz repertoire—melodies the cla... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:17 PM Album Reviews

The April 2014 sinking of a ferry with the loss of 300 lives off the coast of South Korea inspired Jihye Lee to compose April, a six-song suite for jazz orchestra. more

Feb 7, 2017 3:02 PM Album Reviews

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Local Music

In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more

Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM Album Reviews

You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

December 27, 2007 Fanswho have seen the current edition of the Robert Cray Band kn Live From Across The Pond ,Music Feature more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Music Feature 4 Comments

Throughout theweekend, the UWM Union Theatre screens two of the greatest films fromone o King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

