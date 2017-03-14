Percussion
Modus Factor: The Picasso Zone (Browntasaurus Records)
The Toronto trio Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, the electro-ambient The Picasso Zone. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:10 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
Andrew Downing: Otterville
Toronto bassist/cellist/composer Andrew Downing takes a relaxing trip down memory lane on Otterville. Named after a town in Tobacco Country, the progression of tracks resembles the comforting breeze that blows through a quiet park deep in t... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:34 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
Keith Oxman: East of the Village (Capri Records)
Tenor saxophonist Keith Oxman leads the trio heard on East of the Village, but he shares the spotlight with Jeff Jenkins on the mighty Hammond B3. The tracks are standards or at least familiar numbers in the jazz repertoire—melodies the cla... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:17 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Jihye Lee Orchestra: April
The April 2014 sinking of a ferry with the loss of 300 lives off the coast of South Korea inspired Jihye Lee to compose April, a six-song suite for jazz orchestra. more
Feb 7, 2017 3:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Death Blues Returns with a Cryptic, Blown-Out Manifesto
High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
JuJu
In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and more
Dec 23, 2012 9:58 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A View From the Brewery
You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Early Music Now Visits 14th-Century Italy
Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Lean, Live Unit
December 27, 2007 Fanswho have seen the current edition of the Robert Cray Band kn Live From Across The Pond ,Music Feature more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 4 Comments
Great Cinema
Throughout theweekend, the UWM Union Theatre screens two of the greatest films fromone o King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments