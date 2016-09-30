RSS

Pere Marquette Park

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations coming up in the Milwaukee area. more

Sep 30, 2016 11:45 AM Brew City Booze

Downtown will transform into a traditional BavarianOktoberfest celebration Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, activating both sides of theMilwaukee River with beer gardens, music and food. Hofbrau Festzelt at Pere Marquette Park will host a kick .. more

Sep 22, 2016 6:49 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukeewill host its inaugural Fringe Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 this year. It'll feature a mix of free and ticketed events around the Marcus Center and downtown Milwaukee (the complete details are at mkefringe.com) and.. more

Jul 7, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more

Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Around MKE

Ruthie begins her pre-Halloween celebration with lots of great events, including MKE Oktoberfest at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 1-4; the Bay View Zombie Apocalypse Pub Crawl, Oct. 3; and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Tri... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:07 PM Hear Me Out

Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more

Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Visual Arts

Fuego (430 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee) is throwing a New Year's party starting at 9pm on December 31, 2010 going until 9am on January 1, 2011. Enjoy FREE Mexican Food all night compliments of Ruben's Catering. There will be an open bar on all dr... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she&rs more

Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

All fans will take home a Columbia St. Mary’s schedule poster tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Golden State Warriors at a 7:30 p.m. game. more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Will President Bush sign an executive order banning the use of federal funds for some family planning services? Almost 80 conservative groups are urging Bush to ban Title X federal fund for family planning groups that provide information ... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

