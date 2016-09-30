Pere Marquette Park
Milwaukee Area Oktoberfest 2016 Events
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best Oktoberfest celebrations coming up in the Milwaukee area. more
Sep 30, 2016 11:45 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Oktoberfest Returns to Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center Grounds
Downtown will transform into a traditional BavarianOktoberfest celebration Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, activating both sides of theMilwaukee River with beer gardens, music and food. Hofbrau Festzelt at Pere Marquette Park will host a kick .. more
Sep 22, 2016 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tigernite, Milo To Headline the Milwaukee Fringe Festival in August
Milwaukeewill host its inaugural Fringe Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 this year. It'll feature a mix of free and ticketed events around the Marcus Center and downtown Milwaukee (the complete details are at mkefringe.com) and.. more
Jul 7, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Found Footage Festival Celebrates Cinematic Weirdos and Other Art Previews
In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more
Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Halloween Haunts Brew City Early
Ruthie begins her pre-Halloween celebration with lots of great events, including MKE Oktoberfest at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Oct. 1-4; the Bay View Zombie Apocalypse Pub Crawl, Oct. 3; and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Tri... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:07 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
12 Hour Shift
Fuego (430 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee) is throwing a New Year's party starting at 9pm on December 31, 2010 going until 9am on January 1, 2011. Enjoy FREE Mexican Food all night compliments of Ruben's Catering. There will be an open bar on all dr... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cyndi Lauper
Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she&rs more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Songs for the Soul
For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Golden State
All fans will take home a Columbia St. Mary’s schedule poster tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Golden State Warriors at a 7:30 p.m. game. more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Gaslight Anthem w/ Fake Problems
On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 4 - June 10
Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Family Planning Gag Order Coming?
Will President Bush sign an executive order banning the use of federal funds for some family planning services? Almost 80 conservative groups are urging Bush to ban Title X federal fund for family planning groups that provide information ... more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso