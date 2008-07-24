Perennial
Murs and 9th Wonder Drop a Freebie
To promote their upcoming album, MursFor President, Murs and 9th Wonder have... released another album. They put Sweet Lord, an unreleased, 10-track collaboration recorded before President, online for free last night. No big surprises.. more
Jul 24, 2008
Eat a beetle, see the Madison Mallards
Found this on Deadspin Mallards fans eat beetles for free Duck Blind tickets (with photos) The Capital Times 7/18/2008 6:49 am Would you eat a beetle for $30? Well, as many as 250.. more
Jul 23, 2008
The Future According to Joe Strummer
Joe Strummer thought he could change the world through his songs. He was half right. His songs changed many people living on Earth even if the world continued on its fearful trajectory. Strummer’s sneering voice was the sharp edge of the mos.. more
Jul 23, 2008
Packers shopping Favre
From ESPN.com: What would NFL teams trade the Green Bay Packers for Brett Favre? The Packers have asked multiple teams what they would be willing to offer for their team icon and former NFL MVP, the NFL Network reported -- a state of af.. more
Jul 23, 2008
Unintentional comedy
Prince Fielder hit a home run into McCovey Cove in San Francisco on Saturday. The game wasn't televised in Milwaukee at the time, so we were listening to the radio broadcast. Later, we went to MLB.com to watch the homer and it had the radio sound .. more
Jul 23, 2008
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Chicago Slaughter
Ever wonder what Gilbert Brown, Packer fan favorite (and spokesman for Burger King’ The Shape of Things To Come ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008