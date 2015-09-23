You'Re Perfect
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Go To Whitewater
As always, dating is complicated. And any stand-up comic will tell you it can be funny stuff. And so it was that a humble, little musical about the comedy of dating and romance lasted a very,very long time on Broadway. And with a title like I .. more
Jul 16, 2012 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Whitewater's Summer Shows
As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to .. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers possibly calling up Zach Braddock, too
The Brewers were so hard up for bench players tonight that pitcher Yovani Gallardo was used as a pinch hitter in the 7th inning. Some of the pressure of that situation will be alleviated when Carlos Gomez rejoins the team from the 15-day DL. Not.. more
May 21, 2010 5:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Laura Gordon Awarded Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship
July 11 – 18th, Milwaukee Rep Resident Actress Laura Gordon joins 9 actors from around the country in a series of master classes at Ten Chimneys this summer. It’s quite an honor, but it’s really no surprise. Gordon is a talented and accomplished.. more
May 4, 2010 11:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The National @ The Riverside Theater, Aug. 4
The Brooklyn indie-rock quartet The National will return to Milwaukee for an August 4 concert at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The Riverside is a step up in size from the Pabst Theater, where the group last performed las.. more
Apr 26, 2010 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
First Thoughts on LCD Soundsystem's "This Is Happening"
"You wanted a hit," James Murphy sings on LCD Soundsystem's third album, This Is Happening, "but that's not what we do." And sure enough "You Wanted a Hit," a leisurely, nine-minute-plus strut, is not a hit. Most of This is Happening, which the ba.. more
Apr 15, 2010 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
350 Part Carnival
Two years ago, leading climatologists said our planet will face human and natural disaster if atmospheric concentrations of CO2 remained above 350 parts per million. Right now, we’re at 390 parts per million. The 350.org campaign is dedicat... more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Guitar virtuosos who play what might be best described as guitar virtuoso music, Rodrigo y Gabriela are a strange melting pot of music. They have a sound that explains their real life story—an instrumental Flamenco duo that was once a heavy... more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Laws of Attraction
How to find the perfect mate? Figure out that process and peace and harmony will reign wo I ,Theater more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change
Translated into 13 languages and performed all over the world since its off-Broadway debut I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee