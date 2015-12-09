Performance
Bel Canto's 'Christmas in the Basilica' Coming Soon
Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of .. more
Dec 9, 2015
Big and Bold. Present Music Presents… Mozart?!
The minimalist. The experimentalist. The master. PresentMusic proudly brings the music of three composers together in a big way fortheir 34th season opener, Mozart?! Saturday, September 5th at theHelene Zelazo Center.Join as the lines between.. more
Aug 28, 2015
15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest Coming This Saturday
If Sally sold sea shells by the sea shore, that would prove she had bad business sense, because sea shells are readily available for free at the sea shore.Nevertheless, Sally would be fodder for the 15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest, coming up at.. more
Aug 17, 2015
The Gospel Pilot hosts the Supreme Angels
OnSaturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Greenhosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ atWNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocalsgroups on the music's tra.. more
Feb 12, 2015 Jamie Lee Rake
A View From the Brewery
You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more
Sep 11, 2012 John Schneider
Donny Hathaway
Donny Hathaway was only 33 when he died in 1979, cutting short a successful career in '70s soul. The singer-keyboardist's pair of live albums, Donny Hathaway Live (1972) and the... more
Jul 16, 2012 David Luhrssen
NomadicLIMBS: Milwaukee's New Summer Dance Collective
Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more
Jun 26, 2012 John Schneider
Blowtorch by Himself
Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Milwaukee Noise Festival
This weekend local noise fiend Peter J. Woods brings his fifth annual Milwaukee Noise Festival back to the Borg Ward with a three-day lineup featuring some of the most harsh, abrasive, edgy and just plain weird acts that he can round up more
Sep 24, 2010
Another Topical Depression
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry to have to tell you it’s that time of that week of the year when I have to interrupt what should’ve been a thought-invoking if not nearly entertaining e more
Aug 26, 2010 art kumbalek
Ola Belle Reed
Ola Belle Reed learned the banjo and songs of Appalachia as a child in the 1920s; by the 1940s she played in string bands; and in the ’50s she became an object of interest to folklorists. Rising Sun Melodies collects some of the recordings ... more
Aug 23, 2010 David Luhrssen
Wisconsin Goes Smoke-Free
When you live in a civil society, you can’t do everything you want, when you want, wherever you want. Never is that fact of civilization more clear than when a populous has to start abiding by a newly penned law. Here in Wisconsin, Act 12—a... more
Jun 16, 2010 Sarah Biondich
The Times and Music of the ‘Texas Tornado’
Doug Sahm evolved seamlessly from slicked-back hipster to long-haired cosmic cowboy during a career that began in the early 1950s as a steel guitar prodigy on the knee (literally) of Hank Williams and did not end until his death more than f... more
Jun 14, 2010 Blaine Schultz
Flight of the Conchords Return to Riverside
I could blame them for not wanting to return, given the cretinous audience at their show here last spring, but the HBO comedy duo Flight of the Conchords are returning on May 2 for two shows at the Riverside, at 7 and 10 p.m. That should give Milw.. more
Jan 30, 2009
Barreling Through Beethoven
Jan 10, 2009 Rick Walters
Spike Lee's War
Spike Lee has been fighting World War II long before the release of his latest film, Miracle at St. Anna. His campaign began with a salvo at Clint Eastwood for excluding black faces from Flags of Our Fathers and perpetuating the assumption that b.. more
Sep 27, 2008
Real-Time Shakespeare
Sep 9, 2008 Aisha Motlani
The Police
Jul 25, 2008
Abundance and Appreciation
On Thursday May 15, the Express Yourself Milwaukee Show "Celebrate" was indeed a celebration of a year of hard work and collaboration. Over 400 audience members came to support our kids and receive the gift of their talents. It was a day ... more
Jun 12, 2008 Heidi Mueller-Smith
Nature and Redemption
Jun 11, 2008 Russ Bickerstaff