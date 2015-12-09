RSS

Performance

Looking for an occasion to fully embrace the holiday spirit?On Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, Bel Canto Chorus will host their annual 'Christmas in the Basilica' event at St. Josaphat Basilica (2333 S 6th St.). The show features sophisticated renditions of .. more

Dec 9, 2015 6:00 PM Sponsored Content

berio_1974_hilversum_gall.jpg.jpe

The minimalist. The experimentalist. The master. PresentMusic proudly brings the music of three composers together in a big way fortheir 34th season opener, Mozart?! Saturday, September 5th at theHelene Zelazo Center.Join as the lines between.. more

Aug 28, 2015 4:45 PM Sponsored Content

tongue twister.jpg.jpe

logicpuzzlemuseum.org

If Sally sold sea shells by the sea shore, that would prove she had bad business sense, because sea shells are readily available for free at the sea shore.Nevertheless, Sally would be fodder for the 15th Annual Tongue Twister Contest, coming up at.. more

Aug 17, 2015 9:40 PM Around MKE

504654443.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

OnSaturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Greenhosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ atWNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocalsgroups on the music's tra.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:32 PM Around MKE

dance.jpg.jpe

You are apt to be quite taken with the beauty of Downtown Milwaukee and its environs as they appear in a wraparound panorama from atop the eight-story parking structure of the former Pabst Brewery, set high on... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage19305.jpe

Donny Hathaway was only 33 when he died in 1979, cutting short a successful career in '70s soul. The singer-keyboardist's pair of live albums, Donny Hathaway Live (1972) and the... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19097.jpe

Thom Dancy, a young dancer and choreographer just graduated from the Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) professional training program, has founded a Milwaukee summer contemporary dance collective called NomadicLIMBS. Its members include... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage18626.jpe

Spend enough time on the streets of Milwaukee's East Side and you'll surely encounter Eric Blowtorch... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage12300.jpe

This weekend local noise fiend Peter J. Woods brings his fifth annual Milwaukee Noise Festival back to the Borg Ward with a three-day lineup featuring some of the most harsh, abrasive, edgy and just plain weird acts that he can round up more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12003.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry to have to tell you it’s that time of that week of the year when I have to interrupt what should’ve been a thought-invoking if not nearly entertaining e more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage11962.jpe

Ola Belle Reed learned the banjo and songs of Appalachia as a child in the 1920s; by the 1940s she played in string bands; and in the ’50s she became an object of interest to folklorists. Rising Sun Melodies collects some of the recordings ... more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11263.jpe

When you live in a civil society, you can’t do everything you want, when you want, wherever you want. Never is that fact of civilization more clear than when a populous has to start abiding by a newly penned law. Here in Wisconsin, Act 12—a... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 16 Comments

blogimage11240.jpe

Doug Sahm evolved seamlessly from slicked-back hipster to long-haired cosmic cowboy during a career that began in the early 1950s as a steel guitar prodigy on the knee (literally) of Hank Williams and did not end until his death more than f... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2502.jpe

I could blame them for not wanting to return, given the cretinous audience at their show here last spring, but the HBO comedy duo Flight of the Conchords are returning on May 2 for two shows at the Riverside, at 7 and 10 p.m. That should give Milw.. more

Jan 30, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage5103.jpe

Barreling Through Beethoven Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of West Arrivals ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

Spike Lee has been fighting World War II long before the release of his latest film, Miracle at St. Anna. His campaign began with a salvo at Clint Eastwood for excluding black faces from Flags of Our Fathers and perpetuating the assumption that b.. more

Sep 27, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3587.jpe

%uFFFD%uFFFD Though Shakespeare often suffers at the hands of modernized productions, Love Love's Labour's Lost ,None more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3030.jpe

The Police made major headlines when, after 20 years apart, they announced they were reun Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2502.jpe

On Thursday May 15, the Express Yourself Milwaukee Show "Celebrate" was indeed a celebration of a year of hard work and collaboration. Over 400 audience members came to support our kids and receive the gift of their talents. It was a day ... more

Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2511.jpe

Whencelebrated playwright Eugene O’Neill wrote the humorous Ah, Wilderness! in the Ah, Wilderness! ,Theater more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES