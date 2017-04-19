Performing Arts
Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups
The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more
Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more
Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Inspired by Milwaukee
Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more
Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Off the Cuff
Modern Impressions, Ancient Dances
The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tamara Lane Dance
Classes and Shows with Kids At Sunset
Not every school has a great performing arts education program. Priorities in funding just might lie elsewhere for various schools. Sunset Playhouse is one of many theaters looking to enrich children’s performing arts educations with summer .. more
Jun 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cookies for a Cause to Support UPAF
We doubt you really need a reason to eat free cookies. I'm sure just the thought of it is beginning to make your mouth water. But if for some reason you need further incentive, there is a way to eat free cookies and support a great cause.Insomnia .. more
May 27, 2016 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Peter Pan' Returns 2 Years Older and Wiser
On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Florentine Opera Presents Carlisle Floyd's 'Susannah'
Carlisle Floyd's compelling American opera Susannah, to be performed by the Florentine Opera March 16 & 18 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, may come as a welcome surprise to those unfamiliar with the work. Composed in 1955... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
Blue Valentine
Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party
The Whiskey Bar is hosting a Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 from 5pm until 8pm. The first 50 people through the door will receive a gift bag. There will be live music by Zach Wade and complimentary gourmet appetiz... more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brokencyde w/ Millionaires, Kill Paradise and The Hit
A sort of Insane Clown Posse for the younger, Hot Topic/Vans Warped Tour set, the New Mexico crunk-punk band Brokencyde gives screamo a club-music makeover, screeching juvenile, Auto-Tuned and often alarmingly misogynistic sentiments more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Ballet’s Superb ‘Esmeralda’
After expressing unabashed enthusiasm for three of Michael Pink’s ballets last season, I came to the opening of Esmeralda in search of something I could criticize. No luck. On the contrary, this brand-new reworking of his 12-year-old ballet... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Light Comedy
The first eight or nine pages of Pat Cook's script are written as casual conv Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner. ,Theater more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Beauty meets Braun
Brewers' superstar recently shot a commercial for a Remington hair-care product in Brookfield with supermodel Marisa Miller. The set: the baseball field behind Brookfield East High School. The sta,Sports more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Isn't It Romantic
The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret kicks off its season tonight with an 8 p.m. per Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee