The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more

Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more

Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Around MKE

Brett Ryback is a Muskego native, professional actor, writer and composer, raised in the Milwaukee theater scene. He is an award-winning creator of nine full-length musicals and travels around the country performing and developing new work. more

Jan 6, 2017 1:37 PM Off the Cuff

The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Dance

Not every school has a great performing arts education program. Priorities in funding just might lie elsewhere for various schools. Sunset Playhouse is one of many theaters looking to enrich children’s performing arts educations with summer .. more

Jun 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

We doubt you really need a reason to eat free cookies. I'm sure just the thought of it is beginning to make your mouth water. But if for some reason you need further incentive, there is a way to eat free cookies and support a great cause.Insomnia .. more

May 27, 2016 2:49 PM Around MKE

On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Carlisle Floyd's compelling American opera Susannah, to be performed by the Florentine Opera March 16 & 18 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, may come as a welcome surprise to those unfamiliar with the work. Composed in 1955... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

The Whiskey Bar is hosting a Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 from 5pm until 8pm. The first 50 people through the door will receive a gift bag. There will be live music by Zach Wade and complimentary gourmet appetiz... more

Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

A sort of Insane Clown Posse for the younger, Hot Topic/Vans Warped Tour set, the New Mexico crunk-punk band Brokencyde gives screamo a club-music makeover, screeching juvenile, Auto-Tuned and often alarmingly misogynistic sentiments more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

After expressing unabashed enthusiasm for three of Michael Pink’s ballets last season, I came to the opening of Esmeralda in search of something I could criticize. No luck. On the contrary, this brand-new reworking of his 12-year-old ballet... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

   The first eight or nine pages of Pat Cook's script are written as casual conv Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner. ,Theater more

Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

  Brewers' superstar recently shot a commercial for a Remington hair-care product in Brookfield with supermodel Marisa Miller. The set: the baseball field behind Brookfield East High School. The sta,Sports more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret kicks off its season tonight with an 8 p.m. per Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

