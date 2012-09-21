Perry Heideman
‘Sherlock Holmes’ Live at the Brumder Mansion
It started out simply, with Liz Shipe and Perry Heideman imagining dramatic fairy tales in a series of photographs. Now, Shipe's “Reconstructing Grimm” project is coming live to the Brumder Mansion in a fully staged... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Running The Fairy Tales With Liz Shipe
The remarkable thing about actress Elizabeth Shipe and photographer Perry Heideman’s Urban Fairy Tales project is just how completely un-commercial the idea was at the outset. She wanted to do a series of photos dressed as characters from fairy t.. more
Jan 28, 2011 1:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pato Banton
With his toasting skills, pop sensibilities and early understanding of the role hip-hop would play in reggae, Pato Banton became a reggae star in the ’80s, releasing humorous songs like “Don’t Sniff Coke,” a track that found him af more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee