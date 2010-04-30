RSS

Perry Weber And The Devilles

 Germantown’s Imagination Theatre has been around for a couple of years now. The tiny company recently went from a one show season to a two show season. Next year, the company will be staging the comedy Run For Your Wife in March and The Music .. more

Apr 30, 2010 9:43 PM Theater

blogimage5259.jpe

The Mitchell Parks Domes continues its concert series tonight with a 6:30 p.m. performance Savage Beauty ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Looks like pitcher Micah Owings is one of the Players To Be Named Later in the Adam Dunn deal and will be heading to the Reds. Read it here. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1402.jpe

Theclassicist electric blues of Milwaukee’s Perry Weber and the Devillesrocks the No Ceiling ,CD Reviews more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES