Perry Weber And The Devilles
Auditions Down The Yellow Brick Road To Germantown
Germantown’s Imagination Theatre has been around for a couple of years now. The tiny company recently went from a one show season to a two show season. Next year, the company will be staging the comedy Run For Your Wife in March and The Music .. more
Apr 30, 2010 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Perry Weber and The DeVilles
The Mitchell Parks Domes continues its concert series tonight with a 6:30 p.m. performance Savage Beauty ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dunn deal
Looks like pitcher Micah Owings is one of the Players To Be Named Later in the Adam Dunn deal and will be heading to the Reds. Read it here. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Perry Weber and the Devilles
Theclassicist electric blues of Milwaukee’s Perry Weber and the Devillesrocks the No Ceiling ,CD Reviews more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews