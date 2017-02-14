RSS

Persepolis

film_chickenwithplums.jpg.jpe

This year UW-Milwaukee’s Festival of Films in French celebrates 20 years with 20 films spanning the globe; admission for all films is free. On Feb. 19, catch Poulet aux prunes (Chicken with Plums) at 3 p.m. in the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema.... more

Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM Film Reviews

It goes without saying that love is hopelessly complicated. Things are always more complicated onstage, however. A woman offstage in the “real world,” may find it difficult to get the attention of a certain guy she’s attracted to. If only it wer.. more

Jun 27, 2010 12:11 PM Theater

blogimage5509.jpe

One of the most imaginatively animated graphic-novel film adaptations in recent memory, an Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3474.jpe

One of the most imaginatively animated graphic-novel film adaptations in recent memory, an Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3466.jpe

One of the most imaginatively animated graphic-novel film adaptations in recent memory, an Persepolis ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Yesterday brought one of SXSW’s most anticipated (and oddest) day parties: Rachael Ray’s. Apparently, the celebrity chef/media mogul is a serious indie music lover, but I still have a hard time believing that the soccer mom-like talk show host ha.. more

Mar 16, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage766.jpe

If theShah of Iran ever enjoyed popular support, it had evaporated acrosslarge stretches Persepolis ,Film more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES