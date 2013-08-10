Persian Visions: Contemporary Ph

RSS

 What’sthe “best” film ever? It’s a futile game but fun to play, especially when theparticipants are filmmakers. In his book, The Best Film You’ve Never Seen (Chicago Review Press), Chicago Sun-Times editor Robert K. Elder puts a spe.. more

Aug 10, 2013 12:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Bobby(Denzel Washington) and Stig (Mark Wahlberg) pull up to a small town diner inan old Challenger and proceed to plan a bank robbery. They are the odd coupleof 2 Guns ,a buddy comedy coupled with a crime thriller. Bobby and St.. more

Aug 2, 2013 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Tickets are now on sale for the final installment of Liz Shipe's Sherlock Holmes Trilogy: The Final Vow.Micheal Traynor and company return to the Brumder mansion for another intimate veining of interactive mystery as the stylishly precise Trany.. more

Jul 20, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

One of the more intriguing dramas to come out of the 1970s, Harold Pinter's Betrayal is a story set in reverse order. A drama that first appeared onstage in 1978, the drama tells the story of a group of people in reverse order. The first scene t.. more

Jun 21, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

As I wrote in this week’s paper, a new ForwardInstitute report questioned whether the state’s education funding formula isproviding a constitutionally required “sound basic education.” Looks like the Forward Institute isn’t the only onewit.. more

May 23, 2013 6:41 PM Daily Dose

Nov 5, 2012 9:50 PM Daily Dose

<p> When J. Edgar Hoover ran the FBI, every American who was anyone was under surveillance, and in Hollywood, the bureau maintained files on directors, screenwriters, actors and others and recruited a network of informants who fed the hungry age.. more

Aug 24, 2012 12:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> We knew what to expect from the rootsy, Mexican-accented Los Lobosuntil 1992, when they released <em>Kiko</em>. One of the most remarkable albums of the '90s, <em>Kiko </em>is honored with several new releases, including the DVD <em>Kiko Liv.. more

Aug 21, 2012 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Holly Hughes has played many roles over the course of her life. In he Dog And Pony Show (Bring Your Own Pony) she talks about quite a few of those roles. The seasoned performance artist comes to Milwaukee this weekend for a casual spoken word pi.. more

Jul 20, 2012 11:50 AM Theater

The Revolution of 1979 sawtwo different cultures clash violently. Overnight women’s A PersianGarden ,Art more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

