Persian
Early Music Now's New Season Brings World-Class Musicians to Milwaukee
Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections. The seaso.. more
Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Classical Music
Niyaz
“World music” is often a catchphrase for exotic mediocrity. Niyaz is among the great exceptions, a trio in cosmopolitan exile, retaining their Iranian roots but seamlessly fusing the quiet ecstasy of age-old melodies and rhythms with contem... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Spirit of the Phoenix: Beirut and the Story of Lebanon (Lawrence Hill Books), by Tim Llewellyn
Lebanon was once a watchword for intractable conflict, a symbol of all the troubles plaguing the region. But before the catastrophic civil war of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the little nation was called the “Switzerland of the Middle East” more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books